Hunter Biden was billed hundreds of dollars for mystery overseas calls made by JOE – just days before president received $200,000 check from his brother

Joe Biden placed hundreds of dollars worth of overseas calls on a phone line paid for by his son Hunter, according to an email unearthed by DailyMail.com.

The foreign phone calls were revealed in an AT&T email sent to Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca consultancy business account on February 18 2018.

The email, addressed to Joe but sent to Hunter, said that more than $300 had been racked up for overseas phone calls on a number ending 3535, which other texts on Hunter’s abandoned laptop show was being used by his father.

The 2018 calls were made just days before Joe received a $200,000 check from his brother Jim Biden – money which Jim got from a healthcare firm he had allegedly promised investment from overseas secured by his Biden family influence.

