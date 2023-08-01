Hunter Biden told Devon Archer to buy a BURNER PHONE three days before meeting with then-VP Joe at the White House

Hunter Biden told his ‘best friend’ Devon Archer to get a burner phone, three days before Archer met with then-VP Joe Biden at the White House, shocking emails show.

‘Buy a cell phone from a 7/11 or CVS tmrw and ill do the same,’ Hunter wrote in the explosive April 13, 2014 message.

Days later Archer would meet with Joe in the West Wing, White House records show, and he and Hunter would announce their board seats at allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma later that month.

Hunter’s curious request of Archer to buy a burner phone came at the end of a shocking email discussing their business strategy, that also hinted at Hunter’s touting of his influence over his VP father – who he described as ‘my guy’ – in his business dealings.

