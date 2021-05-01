The Federalist:

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter landed a speaking gig at Tulane University where he will reportedly lecture to a class called “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts” on “fake news.”

The 10-week course in the fall focuses on “the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C.”

Hunter, 51, is one of 10 guests scheduled to appear. The others include New Yorker columnist Susan Glasser, Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan, CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood, Fox News political analyst and “The Five” co-host Juan Williams, Margaret Brennan of CBS’ “Face The Nation,” and former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx.

The Federalist’s attempts to reach Tulane University to understand how Hunter Biden has expertise in media or public policy went unanswered.

Hunter’s memoir “Beautiful Things” was released April 6 and chronicles his struggles with addiction. The New York Post reported in October that the Biden son arranged a meeting between his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian energy firm executive about a year prior to Joe pressuring the foreign government to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in 2016. With no energy experience, Hunter raked in as much as $50,000 a month on the Burisma board.

A laptop obtained by The New York Post, which Hunter reportedly dropped at a repair shop in Delaware, showed he also received millions of dollars from Chinese oil magnate Ye Jianming, who has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and a former Russian oligarch.

Hunter should be familiar with “fake news,” considering it was an unsubstantiated claim about him that Big Tech colluded on him to push after the Post broke the laptop story. Top Democrats, such as Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, claimed the Hunter Biden stories were “Russian propaganda.” John Ratcliffe, the former Director of Intelligence, swiftly shut down this fake news.

More at The Federalist