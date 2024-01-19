Hunter Biden to Sit for Closed-Door Deposition, Along with 5 Associates

Hunter Biden will sit for a closed-door interview on February 28, along with five Biden family associates at various dates, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced Thursday.The announcement came as a surprise to some Republicans. Last week, the chairmen went through procedural hurdles to prepare for a House vote to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for failing to sit for the deposition.Hunter proposed last week to sit for the deposition if Congress reissued a subpoena, arguing the prior subpoenas “are legally invalid” because the impeachment inquiry “did not yet exist when the subpoenas were issued.”The Republican chairmen initially accepted the offer but warned the House would move forward with contempt proceedings for this week.The chairmen deemed Hunter’s offer to be another delay tactic. Hunter’s offer also appeared to be a public relations ploy to provide Attorney General Merrick Garland with a reason not to prosecute him upon a successful contempt vote.After wrangling with Hunter’s lawyers, Comer and Jordan changed their strategy. They did not schedule a vote to hold Hunter in concept of Congress and agreed to a deposition.

