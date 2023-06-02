Hunter Biden’s attorneys intend to argue he was within his Second Amendment rights to purchase a handgun in 2018 during a time in his life in which he had admitted he was addicted to crack cocaine, according to a Politico report on Thursday.

During a time when his father, President Joe Biden, is making the case for further restricting gun rights, the younger Biden might look to use recent legal precedent to shield himself from charges, should they come down, the report said.

Biden, 53, purchased a handgun in October 2018 at a time when he later wrote in his memoir that he was “smoking crack every 15 minutes.”

That means the president’s son lied on an ATF Form 4473 when he bought the gun.

The form asks prospective gun buyers, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

Anyone who answers that question in the affirmative is denied their right to purchase a gun, such as the pistol Biden bought.

