Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and his former attorney, alleging they tried to hack his devices

Hunter Biden has sued Rudy Giuliani over his infamous laptop scandal, claiming that the former New York City mayor hacked and manipulated data on an external hard drive in a “total annihilation” of the troubled first son’s “digital privacy.”

The suit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Central California accuses Giuliani and Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor who defended Giuliani, of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act when they accessed Biden’s hard drive, the document viewed by The Post indicated.

“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged “laptop” computer,” the filing read.

Giuliani and Costello contributed to the “total annihilation” of Biden’s “digital privacy” when they infiltrated the hard drive of the laptop Biden allegedly left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, the suit alleges.

