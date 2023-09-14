Hunter Biden sues former Trump White House aide over laptop data

Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit this week against a former Trump White House aide over his alleged role in the laptop data scandal, which the first son’s attorneys blasted as a “sustained, unhinged and obsessed campaign” to advance an “extremist” agenda.The 14-page complaint filed in California federal court Wednesday accuses Garrett Ziegler, a one-time aide to Donald Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, of violating the state’s computer fraud and data laws by accessing “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” that belonged to Hunter, according to the suit viewed by The Post.

Ziegler and 10 other unnamed defendants ”spent countless hours accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own,” the filing claims.Some of the data – which included Hunter Biden’s financial and bank records and even credit card details – was stored on the troubled first son’s iPhone and backed up via iCloud, meaning it was accessed by “circumventing technical or code-based barriers that were specifically designed and intended to prevent such access,” according to the complaint, which was first reported by ABC News,Garrett Ziegler.

