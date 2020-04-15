Daily Caller

Hunter Biden’s pledge in October to resign from the board of a Chinese private equity firm received widespread media coverage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden lauded his son’s announcement to relinquish his board position with BHR Partners as a sign of his integrity.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in November that Hunter Biden had followed through on his pledge to resign from the firm, but he not provide any evidence of his departure at the time.

Chinese business records accessed Tuesday show that Hunter Biden is still listed as a member of BHR’s board of directors — six months after he pledged to relinquish the position.

Hunter Biden received wall-to-wall media coverage and praise from his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, in October when he announced he would resign from the board of a Chinese private equity firm by the end of the month. But six months after Hunter Biden pledged to relinquish his position with BHR Partners, no evidence has surfaced to prove he actually followed through on his promise. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in early November that his client had resigned from BHR’s board, but he did not provide any evidence of his departure from the Chinese private equity firm at the time.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY CALLER