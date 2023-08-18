Hunter Biden stayed at White House for two straight weeks after agreeing to ill-fated plea deal — without most staff knowing: report

Hunter Biden was able to get in two weeks of father-son time with President Biden, unbeknownst to most White House staffers, before his plea deal on federal tax and gun crimes collapsed, according to a report. The president’s embattled 53-year-old son began what ended up being a two-week stay at the Executive Mansion on June 21 — one day after he reached a doomed plea agreement with US Attorney David Weiss, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The collapsed deal would’ve spared him jail time on accusations that he failed to pay taxes and lied about his crack cocaine addiction when purchasing a firearm. The majority of the 80-year-old president’s aides were unaware of Hunter Biden’s extended DC visit, which overlapped with a White House state dinner honoring India’s prime minister attended by the first son, two Biden family trips to Camp David, the discovery of a bag of cocaine steps from the Situation Room and an Independence Day blowout at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Hunter Biden, with his wife and son in tow, left the White House on July 5.

