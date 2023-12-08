Hunter Biden spent a staggering $872K on prostitutes, porn and sex club memberships and took $1.6 M from ATMs

Hunter Biden spent a staggering $870,000 on prostitutes, sex club memberships and porn and took out $1.6million from cash machines in the wild spending spree laid out in the bombshell tax evasion indictment filed on Wednesday night.

Federal prosecutors claim the president’s scandal-hit son spent almost $5million on a lavish lifestyle between 2016 and 2019 while failing to pay $1.4million taxes in a case that leaves him facing a maximum 17 years in prison.

The indictment set to be a disaster for his father’s 2024 run for president alleges that he ‘spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.’

That breakdown includes $683,000 on ‘various women’ as well as almost $400,000 on ‘clothing and accessories’. It also alleges that he spent $188,000 on ‘adult entertainment’ and took out $1.6million from ATMs.

During that time, he was in the middle of a well-documented addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine. Hunter has admitted he had a slew of substance abuse problems and completed multiple stints in rehab.

