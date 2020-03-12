Breitbart:

The lawyers representing former vice president Joe Biden’s son Hunter reached a final settlement Tuesday night in a paternity and child support case in Arkansas after repeatedly delaying the case and flouting court orders to release financial information.

On Wednesday morning, the attorneys for the Arkansas mother of Hunter’s child, 28-year-old former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, alerted the judge that they had settled the case.

Hunter’s lawyers cited coronavirus-linked travel restrictions, the approaching due date of this pregnant wife, and media attention prompted by his father’s presidential bid as reasons for their client being unable to appear in court.

“Defendant requests continuance of the hearing as he is unavailable to attend due to his wife’s due date in 2 and a half weeks or less and risks involved with travel,” the motion filed by Hunter’s lawyers stated.

Judge Meyer rejected the request and rebuked the White House hopeful’s son for repeatedly delaying the case.

