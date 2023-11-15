Hunter Biden Seeks to Subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr, Claiming Bias in Gun Case

Hunter Biden’s lawyers asked the judge presiding over his criminal gun case on Wednesday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and two other Trump administration officials.

The request signals Hunter Biden’s legal strategy to accuse the Trump administration of political interference in his gun case, the same accusation IRS whistleblowers leveled against President Joe Biden’s Justice department in their probe of Hunter Biden for tax, gun, and potentially FARA violations.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to issue several subpoenas to:

Trump Barr Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen

The filing claimed:

Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former President that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden’s Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution.

