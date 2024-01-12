Hunter Biden Says He Will Sit for Deposition if Congress Reissues Subpoena

Hunter Biden said Friday he will sit a closed-door deposition if Congress reissues a subpoena, arguing the prior subpoenas “are legally invalid” because the impeachment inquiry “did not yet exist when the subpoenas were issued,” Hunter’s lawyer wrote in a letter to congressional leaders obtained by Breitbart News.

The letter comes just hours after the House of Representatives set a vote next week to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for repeatedly defying subpoenas. Hunter failed to appear for a subpoenaed closed-door deposition in December, offering instead to only testify in public before the committee.

In response, the House Oversight Committee voted on Wednesday to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against Hunter to the House floor.

