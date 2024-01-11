Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges in California on Thursday.

The controversial tax charges did not include Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations and did not implicate President Joe Biden in any wrongdoing.

“The steps taken by Hunter to evade taxes are impressive, but not nearly as impressive as the efforts of the Justice Department to evade any direct implications for his father, President Biden,” Jonathan Turley, an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School, wrote in the New York Post.

Special Counsel David Weiss indicted Hunter in December on nine charges, including three felonies: allegedly failing to file taxes, evading an assessment, and filing a fraudulent form.

The indictment alleges Hunter “willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes” and instead “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle.”

