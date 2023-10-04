Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to felony gun charges in Delaware court

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the felony gun charges brought against him in a Delaware court.

The president’s son was recently indicted, with prosecutors alleging he had lied on an FBI background check form about whether he was a drug user in order to purchase a firearm.

As Reuters reports, when asked by US Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke whether he understood the charges and the plea entered by his attorney, Abbe Lowell, Biden simply said, “Yes your honor.”

After being informed of the numerous conditions of his release, he was escorted out of the courtroom by Secret Service agents via a side door where he was met by a motorcade of six black sedans.

Under the terms, Biden will have to clear all travel with a probation officer, abstain from using illegal drugs and alcohol, and get a job. The first son has managed to remain sober as of late, with all recent drug tests returning negative results, according to Burke.

Burke is only handling the arraignment. His colleague, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is overseeing the case. She is the same judge who scrapped a proposed plea deal earlier this summer.

Biden’s lawyers and the prosecution attempted to sneak into the diversion agreement immunity from future charges related to Biden’s foreign business dealings, but Noreika disagreed and terminated the deal. Had it gone through, the gun charges would have been dismissed. Since it did not, Biden now has to appear in court on all three counts.

