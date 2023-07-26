Hunter Biden plea deal falling apart in stunning turn of events as prosecutors keep future charges alive

First son Hunter Biden’s plea agreement was collapsing Wednesday as federal prosecutors declined to rule out charging the political scion with other crimes in the future.

The stunning turn of events came more than 90 minutes into the hearing at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Del., where Hunter had been expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay taxes and enter a diversion program on a felony federal weapons charge.

But prosecutors told US District Judge Maryellen Noreika there was still a possibility President Biden’s 53-year-old son would be charged with offenses, potentially including failing to register as a foreign agent for lucrative dealings in countries such as China and Ukraine that allegedly involved his father.

Defense attorney Chris Clark refused to move forward with the deal after it became clear that the federal investigation into the first son was ongoing.

“As far as I’m concerned, the plea agreement is null and void,” Clark reportedly told the court a little before noon.

Hunter Biden introduced his dad to many of his foreign associates and in some instances served as a liaison to US officials.

Legal experts assess that he likely violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

