Hunter Biden’s plea deal with United States Attorney David Weiss appears to exclude the alleged Biden $10 million “bribery” scheme an FBI informant documented and that Weiss reportedly obtained from former Attorney General William Barr.

Hunter Biden on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws, per reports Tuesday morning.

The decision of whether to ultimately charge Hunter Biden was up to Donald Trump-appointed United States Attorney David Weiss. In March, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against Hunter Biden.

But notably, the plea deal with Weiss appears to exclude any charges related to the alleged Biden “bribery” scheme in which Hunter and President Joe Biden accepted $5 million each from a Ukrainian energy company executive, Mykola Zlochevsky, according to an FBI informant file reviewed by the House Oversight Committee.

