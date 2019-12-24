NEW YORK POST:

Recovering crack addict Hunter Biden owns a home in one of the swankiest neighborhoods in America, it was revealed Monday.

The son of former Vice President Joe Biden shares a ZIP code in the Hollywood Hills with celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Christina Aguilera and Halle Berry, according to documents filed in Hunter’s Arkansas paternity case.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century home is valued at $2.5 million. It sits at the end of a private gated drive and includes a pool.

Biden, 49, is currently expecting his fifth child with 32-year-old wife Melissa Cohen Biden.

The property was sold on June 19, records show, but it’s unclear how much Biden paid for it.

One day after the sale, a former Washington, DC, stripper filed a petition for paternity and child support against Biden in Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, says she gave birth to Biden’s kid, “Baby Doe,” in ­August 2018.