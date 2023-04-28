Hunter Biden has failed in his last-ditch legal bid to swerve next week’s court showdown with his baby mamma, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Judge Holly Meyer has ordered the President’s son to stop stalling and appear before her in person to explain why he’s repeatedly missed discovery deadlines in his attempts to lower the child support he pays Lunden Roberts.

Hunter’s lawyers filed a request for a continuance this afternoon, pleading for more time to ‘properly prepare’ for next Monday’s contempt hearing in Independence County Circuit Court in Arkansas.

But after a flurry of competing filings, Judge Meyer denied their request late Wednesday, setting the stage for the former flames to come face to face for the first time since the birth of their daughter Navy Joan, now four-year-old.

Hunter’s attorney Brent Langdon had argued that his client needed longer because Roberts has retained Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump administration staffer and longtime Hunter nemesis, as an expert witness.

