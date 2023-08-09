Hunter Biden-linked foreign haul at $20M with Russia, Ukraine, Kazakh bank transfers, Comer says

The House Oversight Committee released bank records Wednesday clarifying long-disputed details of first son Hunter Biden’s business relationships in Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine — bringing the total documented income from foreign sources to the Biden family and their associates to $20 million, the panel said.

Committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said Hunter Biden appeared to deliver the Russian, Kazakhstani and Ukrainian businesspeople access to his father — noting that each of the post-Soviet associates allegedly attended at least one of two dinners at Washington’s Café Milano with then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son. “During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself,” Comer said in a statement.

Committee chairman James Comer claims Hunter Biden delivered the Russian, Kazakhstani and Ukrainian business people access to his father.

