Hunter Biden and his Ukrainian gas firm employer were involved in setting up an account with a foreign bank that was shut down after a money laundering investigation.

Burisma, the allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm that hired the President’s son in 2014, set up an account with him in Malta at a bank that later closed following a financial crimes probe, bombshell emails show.

The revelation that the First Son and Burisma are linked to a bank accused of flouting money laundering rules, comes after claims made by a longstanding FBI informant revealed this month by lawmakers, that Burisma’s owner sent $10 million to Hunter and his father using a complex web of offshore transactions.

Emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop show he gave income statements, passport details and even utility bills to Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi to set up an account at the now-defunct SataBank in Malta in 2016.

