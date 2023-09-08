Hunter Biden consulted Joe’s best friend Ted Kaufman about Ukrainian politics THREE days before joining Burisma board in 2014, emails reveal

Joe Biden’s ‘best friend’ gave Hunter Biden advice on Ukrainian politics just days before he was hired by allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma – raising questions over the president’s knowledge of the First Son’s shady business dealings in 2014.

Former Senator Ted Kaufman has long been considered President Joe Biden’s closest friend. He worked on his campaigns since 1972 and briefly took over his Delaware senate seat when Joe became vice president.

Just three days before Hunter inked the $1million-per-year contract for his board seat at Burisma in April 2014, he emailed Kaufman, who had recently visited Ukraine, asking for his prediction of the country’s upcoming elections.

