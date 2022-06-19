For Republicans, Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell is the gift that keeps on giving.

Avery few weeks, something comes out that explains why Democrats and the media were so desperate to keep this out of the news before the 2020 election.

In this latest example, an audio file was found where Hunter Biden brags about his ability to control his father, Joe Biden, the current President of the United States.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Hunter Biden recorded himself boasting that his father will adopt political positions at his command, footage obtained from a copy of his abandoned laptop shows.

READ MORE