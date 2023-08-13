Hunter Biden attorney refuses to answer if foreign dealings link to president

An attorney for Hunter Biden repeatedly refused to answer whether the First Son’s foreign business dealings could be linked to President Biden during an interview on CNN. Abbe Lowell, part of the legal team defending Hunter Biden in a years-long inquiry by the US Department of Justice, instead insisted people shouldn’t focus on whether the president benefitted from his son’s work.

“Can you say with certainty that based on what you know, there’s no possibility that any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings will, in any way, connect back to his father, the president?” asked CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. “You’ve had dozens of members of Congress, and their staff, you’ve had dozen members of right-wing media, picking and trying to find the connection, between Hunter, and his business, and other family members. And they have come up with nothing, because there’s nothing to come up with,” Lowell answered. Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell dodged tough questions on CNN Friday.

