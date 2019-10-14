Daily Mail:

Hunter Biden will appear on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Tuesday

‘No questions were off limits,’ the network announced

It is Hunter Biden’s first time speaking in public since impeachment proceedings began against President Donald Trump

Trump accused Bidens of making money off Hunter’s work in Ukraine & China

Hunter Biden announced he will resign from the board of BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company at the end of the month

Hunter says he’ll forgo all foreign work if his father is elected president in 2020

No details from the interview have been released but it is expected to cover a number of topics, including Hunter’s work in the Ukraine and China that has become a controversy in the presidential campaign.

‘I spent the entire Saturday with Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden,’ Robach said Monday morning on ‘GMA.’