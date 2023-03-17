Hunter Biden on Thursday admitted and then justified the Biden family’s multi-million dollar business with Chinese entities close to the Chinese Communist Party after years of denial.

A spokesperson said:

Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately-owned, legitimate energy company in China. As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses.

Hunter’s spokesman continued, “Rep. Comer takes something old and tries to make it new by wrapping it in a wild and baseless right-wing conspiracy … The accounts so dramatically listed by Rep. Comer belonged to Hunter, his uncle and Hallie – nobody else.”

Hunter’s statement is a public relations attempt to push back on House Oversight Committee James Comer’s (R-KY) confirmation that the Biden family business received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company and subsequent payments afterPresident Joe Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Comer has also found evidence that shows the Biden family business received $179,836.86 while Joe Biden was in the White House. Although the sum appears to be insignificant compared to the $31 million received by the business during Joe Biden’s time as vice president, the new amount builds upon the previous reporting in 2022 by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

