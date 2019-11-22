DAILY MAIL:

Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas woman’s child, DNA testing has shown, according to court records obtained by DailyMail.com.

Lunden Roberts, 28, has been demanding since May for Hunter, 49, to take a test to prove he is the father of her baby, despite his continued denials that he wasn’t.

Court papers filed in Independence County on Wednesday state: ‘The DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that [Hunter] is the father of the plaintiff’s child.’

Hunter is not expected to challenge the results, according to legal documents.

Roberts is demanding for Hunter to pay her $11k legal fees and child support for their baby, who she argues could be eligible for Secret Service protection because of grandpa Joe Biden.

She is also seeking for the court to seal case records to protect the child’s identity out of fear of safety for the baby and Roberts’ family, citing presidential candidate Biden’s political status.

In previous filings, Roberts said her child was born in August last year. That would make the child’s current age around 15 months. She referred to the infant as ‘Baby Doe’ and did not say whether it is a boy or girl.