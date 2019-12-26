THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Christmas greetings from the Biden family were conspicuously missing two members who are the subject of considerable scandal and chatter: Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa.

May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/L7mwR4nBKd December 25, 2019

Joe Biden posted a photo on Twitter late Christmas morning that included most members of the Biden clan along with a video featuring two of the family dogs. The Bidens added the message: “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours.”

Hours later, the former vice president’s Twitter account posted a video featuring Champ and Major Biden, two German shepherds. “When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs.” Neither his son nor his new daughter-in-law appear in either of the tweets.