“There is an ongoing persecution of Christians. For months, we bishops have been denouncing what is happening in Burkina Faso” Bishop Kjustin Kientega recently said, “but nobody is listening to us.” “Evidently”, he concluded, “the West is more concerned with protecting its own interests”. In a recent series of a transnational tragedies, 14 Christians were murdered in an attack on a church in Burkina Faso, 11 Christians were murdered in an attack on a bus in Kenya and seven Christians were murdered by Boko Haram in Cameroon. These three deadly attacks by Islamists in the same week give an idea of the intensity and frequency of global anti-Christian persecution.

