BREITBART:

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has warned that the migrant crisis is a long-term phenomenon, and that Europe’s nation-states must be prepared to correct the EU’s mistakes.

Speaking on the Good Morning Hungary show on Kossuth Rádió, the Hungarian leader noted that “There were many mistakes in the past five years, which Brussels let slip” — and that his own Fidesz party would not be resting on its laurels after a crushing victory in the recent European Parliament elections.

“We will only be able to celebrate our success once the problem of terrorism, public security and migration have been resolved,” he explained, reiterating his belief that Europe could not be strong without strong nation-states — an implicit repudiation of the centralising tendencies of the Brussels establishment, which favours further centralisation towards a more federal polity, along similar lines to the United States of America.