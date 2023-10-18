Hungary’s Orbán Calls for Ukraine ‘Ceasefire’ During Meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing

In a bilateral meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to a “ceasefire” with Ukraine for the betterment of the European continent.

Becoming the first European Union leader to shake hands with Vladimir Putin since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine last year, Viktor Orbán continued his efforts to lobby for the cause of peace in Eastern Europe.

According to the Hungarian prime minister’s official blog, Mr Orbán “stressed the importance of peace” in his meeting with Putin. On social media, the PM said: “Everyone in Europe is asking the same thing: can there be a ceasefire in Ukraine? It’s crucial for Europe, including Hungary, that the flood of refugees, sanctions and fighting should end!”

In a readout of the meeting published by the Kremlin, Orbán added: “Hungary has never wanted to stand against Russia; on the contrary, its goal has always been to build and expand the best mutual contacts. And we have managed to do so. However, due to the military operation and sanctions, our relations and the very basis of what we built together has been severely damaged.”

He went on to thank the Russian president for the continued flow of gas and oil to Hungary, which the country is heavily reliant upon to maintain its economy. Orbán urged for further cooperation, including on nuclear power.

