HUNGARY JOURNAL

The ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrat (KDNP) parties call on the European Commission to answer some questions regarding prepaid debit cards reportedly issued for migrants, the alliance’s spokesman, Istvan Hollik, told a press conference in Budapest on Saturday. Earlier this week, Fidesz’s Lajos Kosa, head of parliament’s defence and law enforcement committee, cited recent reports about tens of thousands of prepaid debit cards made available to migrants by the European Commission and the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR. The debit cards are reported to have been used by migrants on the “reactivated Balkan migration route”, Hollik said. The EC should explain the origins of the cards, the amounts deposited on them, and the reasons why the scheme was kept in secret, he said. The cards are said to be funded by moneys from the EU, the UN and US financier George Soros, Hollik said, raising the question whether the member states have agreed to a scheme like that.

READ MORE AT THE VOICE OF EUROPE