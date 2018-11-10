CBS NEWS:

Not a single resident of Paradise, California, can be seen anywhere in town after most of them fled the Northern California community that may be lost forever. Most of the town’s buildings are in ruin. Entire neighborhoods are leveled. The business district is destroyed.

In a single day, the Sierra Nevada foothill town of 27,000 was largely incinerated by flames that moved so fast there was nothing firefighters could do. Only a day after the “Camp Fire” began, the blaze had grown on Friday to nearly 140 square miles and destroyed more than 6,700 structures, almost all of them homes — making it California’s most destructive wildfire since record-keeping began.

Authorities said at least nine people were killed by the “Camp Fire,” which as of early Saturday morning was 5 percent contained.

It is one of three major blazes that firefighters are battling across the state.

In Southern California, the 35,000 acre “Woolsey Fire” was 0 percent contained early Saturday. It has forced over 200,000 evacuations. The “Hill Fire” was holding at 6,000 acres.