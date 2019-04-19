CBS CHICAGO:

Chicago police were dealing with hundreds of teens running through downtown Chicago Wednesday night, yelling, stopping traffic and running in the streets.

A huge police presence did not deter the rowdy behavior at Millennium Park.

The crowd then moved to State and Lake, where Chicago police were preparing to hold a press conference about the chaos. Police said they told most of the teens to go home, and some moved towards public transportation. Officers arrested those who disobeyed orders from police.

“They work their butt off all night long, and they are so tolerant of these kids who are just so disrespectful, cursing at them, saying the things that they say, and we have the upmost tolerance of that,” said Chief Fred Waller.

Police say they had 200 officers on the scene, and as many as 500 young people were involved.

Twenty males and six females were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. All 26 were released from custody.



