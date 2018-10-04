THE HILL:

Progressive and women’s groups coordinated 300 candlelit vigils that took place across the U.S. on Wednesday night to demonstrate opposition to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

✊ This is what democracy looks like. Together we are strong enough to #StopKavanaugh We want survivors everywhere to know: We support you. We hear you. We’re with you. pic.twitter.com/E9uCrl4YBR — ACLU (@ACLU) October 3, 2018

The vigils, attended by thousands nationwide, began early Wednesday evening in states including California, Alaska, Arizona and more. Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

“Kavanaugh has shown that he is hostile to women,” wrote Move On, one of the groups behind the vigils, on the event page. “From his record against women’s health and autonomy to his record against workplace protections to the sexual assault allegations against him to the anger he displayed to female U.S. senators.

“Now is the time for all of us to come together and tell our senators to believe women and stop Kavanaugh this week—and to show the country that women, and all of us, will hold Republicans accountable on November 6,” the event page reads.