SF Gate:

Gazing up toward the dizzying summit of Twin Peaks, Natlya Crawford felt unsure.

The 19-year-old skateboarder from Vallejo was one of hundreds that gathered at the top of the scenic landmark for a first-of-its-kind protest in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon: “Bomb Hills 4 Black Lives,” a demonstration led by the skating community with the aim of bringing awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.

At first, Crawford planned to drive down the hill and meet her friends on Market Street later. A hill bomb can be one of the most dangerous maneuvers for a skateboarder to attempt. But, if executed successfully, it can also provide an unmatched adrenaline rush.

“Once I got up here, I changed my mind,” she said. “I decided I would do it.”

Accompanied by her friend Dominico, they hurtled down the steep hill together. The breeze rushed past them as they zoomed toward Market Street, joined by hundreds of other skaters taking over the pavement. Dozens of cars stopped to honk in support as skaters zig-zagged between them, hoisting signs into the air that read “Stop Deaths in Custody” and “Unity for Black Lives” as they yipped and hollered all the way down.

