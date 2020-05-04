NY POST

Flock of sheep invades Turkey’s city of Samsun last night during the coronavirus lockdown 🐑 pic.twitter.com/Wmf4pKEGPM — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 3, 2020

Hundreds of sheep were caught on camera parading through the streets in Turkey Saturday night amid the country’s coronavirus lockdown. The astonishing footage shot in the city of Samsun was reposted to Twitter by Ragip Soylu, a reporter based in Turkey. The video, as of Sunday night, has been viewed nearly 2.5 million times. “Flock of sheep invades Turkey’s city of Samsun last night during the coronavirus lockdown,” wrote Soylu. The majority of sheep can be seen moving in the road at varying speeds. But some of the animals were spotted grazing in an adjacent city greenspace.

