New York Post:

Hundreds of parents and children gathered in Massachusetts on Sunday to protest the state’s new flu shot requirement for all students.

The demonstration was held in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston with protesters holding signs that read “My child, my choice” and “Bodily autonomy is a human right.”

“No forced shots” was also written in chalk outside the building.

The protesters called on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to rescind a state mandate from Aug. 19 requiring students 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine by Dec. 31 for this school year, unless a medical or religious exemption is given.

The mandate, believed to be the first in the country, includes students in child care, pre-school, kindergarten and K-12, as well as full-time undergraduate and graduate students under 30, and all full- and part-time health science students.

Read more at The New York Post