BREITBART:

Pro-mass migration NGOs “shocked” at EU policies aimed at deterring illegal immigration have turned to Angela Merkel with a plea to open the bloc’s borders.

In an open letter released Wednesday, activists urged the German chancellor to force EU nations to adopt a three-point “emergency plan”, which would involve assisting third world migrants to reach Europe and then sharing them out across member states.

In it, the more than 250 NGOs who signed the appeal accuse EU leaders of “approving the deaths of thousands of people” with current policies aimed at deterring migrants from paying human trafficking gangs to ship them to Europe.