Breitbart:

Hundreds of registered New Jersey Republicans received misprinted mail-in primary ballots featuring Democrat candidates — a mistake the printing company has attributed to “human error.”

Bernardsville Republican Municipal Committee chairwoman Karen Gardner alerted the Somerset County Republican Organization of the grave error after noticing Democrat candidates listed on the ballot she received in the mail. The ballots were sent via Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) executive order, requiring ballots to be sent to every registered voter ahead of the state’s July 7 primary.

“The slate of candidates was all Democrat from Joe Biden down to dogcatcher, but on the upper right it clearly stated it was a Republican ballot and it had my name and correct information on the return envelope,” Gardner said, according to NJ.

As it turned out, anywhere from 500-700 of the 2,400 registered Republican voters in Bernardsville received a misprinted ballot listing Democrat candidates instead of Republicans.

While the county clerk’s office typically prepares the ballots, the office outsourced the work to the printing company Reliance Graphics, Inc., due to the governor’s last-minute order requiring county election officials to send ballots to all registered Republican and Democrat voters and VBM ballot applications to “unaffiliated and inactive voters,” citing coronavirus-related concerns.

