Hundreds of migrants are being released into the United States weekly by scheduling appointments at the United States–Mexico border through President Joe Biden’s recently launched mobile app.

The app, known as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One, entices foreign nationals living in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with agents at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Figures published by KPBS San Diego show that foreign nationals in Mexico are flocking to the app to schedule appointments at the border for release into the United States. For instance, appointments throughout the rest of the month are all booked up.

The figures suggest that hundreds of migrants are getting into the United States weekly solely through the app in addition to the tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens who are being released into American communities after arriving at the border.

