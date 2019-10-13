NY POST

Hundreds of Islamic State followers escaped after storming the gates of a detention camp in northern Syria on Sunday after Turkish forces shelled the region – and Kurdish fighters warned more mass breakouts are likely as Turkey continues pressing its military assault. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said around 950 ISIS supporters, including widows, wives and children of the terror group’s fighters, overpowered guards at the camp in Ein Eissa following clashes between Turkish and Kurdish forces. The camp, about 20 miles south of the Turkish border, holds about 12,000 people, including the families of ISIS fighters.

