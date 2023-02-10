More than 500 illegal aliens stormed El Paso during a coordinated mass crossing on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Over 500 migrants, mostly from #Venezuela, attempted to illegally enter the country last night through El Paso, TX. Our authority to expel migrants under Title 42 has NOT changed. Migrants from Venezuela, as well as many other countries, are still amenable for expulsion. @CBP pic.twitter.com/M9YKqMUv9a — Peter Jaquez (@USBPChiefEPT) February 9, 2023

The surge began around 8:30 p.m. and continued past midnight, with hundreds of illegal migrants hailing mostly from Venezuela entering Texas territory.

Many of the illegal crossers told border agents and media they had been promised they would be transported to New York City and onward to Canada if they wanted.

“More than 500 migrants were encountered during this time frame at the border gate near Yarbrough Dr. and Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway,” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) explained in a statement. “The migrants encountered were primarily citizens from Venezuela, but also from various other countries including Nicaragua, Colombia, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, and El Salvador.”

“Migrants are stating that they have been told that U.S. [policies] have changed allowing them to remain in the United States. However, the El Paso Sector would like to inform migrants that nothing has changed.”

Additional large groups of “possibly 100 to 200” continued to cross in the same area on Thursday morning, according to Border Report.

