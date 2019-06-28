Hundreds of Haitians, Africans wade through Rio Grande, stroll into USA — carrying luggage!

THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Groups of hundreds of Africans, Haitians and others from Central and South America continue to trudge across the U.S.- Mexico border in record numbers, despite promises from Mexico to help stop the massive migration.

Footage from the Del Rio Sector of the border in Texas shows scores are making their way in mini-caravans, with many arriving well-dressed in designer clothes, toting luggage and backpacks with their children in tow.

