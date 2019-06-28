THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Groups of hundreds of Africans, Haitians and others from Central and South America continue to trudge across the U.S.- Mexico border in record numbers, despite promises from Mexico to help stop the massive migration.

#USBP Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 2 large groups of over 100 in 2 days. Total of 3 large groups this fiscal year. More info: https://t.co/sojY5Xy8NN pic.twitter.com/eYGo1sKUO9 — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) June 27, 2019

Footage from the Del Rio Sector of the border in Texas shows scores are making their way in mini-caravans, with many arriving well-dressed in designer clothes, toting luggage and backpacks with their children in tow.