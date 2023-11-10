Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters accuse Biden of backing ‘genocide’ as they swarm NY Times building

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended on Bryant Park Thursday afternoon and later occupied the lobby of the New York Times building as they called for the elimination of the Jewish state and accused President Biden of backing “genocide.”

The crowds of demonstrators labeled Israel a “terrorist state” while chanting “From river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a phrase known to call for the eradication of Israel — as they marched through midtown on Thursday evening.

The large rally is the latest in a series of fiery protests to engulf the Big Apple since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack that led Israel to launch retaliatory strikes.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide,” protesters also yelled just hours after the commander in chief told reporters there is “no possibility” of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

