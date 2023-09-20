Hundreds of African migrants sneak into the US in broad daylight after exploiting immigration loophole in Nicaragua that allows them in with no questions asked for just $160

Baba, a mechanic from the West African nation of Mauritania threw himself to the ground and prayed seconds after squeezing through the steel fence at the Mexican border in Arizona.

‘Joe Biden opened the door for us,’ he gleefully yelled as dusk fell and the migrants waited to be picked up and processed by U.S. authorities.

‘I wanted to come here to be free. You cannot put a price on freedom,’ added Baba, one of an increasing number of migrants from several African countries who are now joining the influx along the southern border.

But while Baba, 25, thanked Biden’s border control policies for the chance of a new life in America, there is really one other person he should be showing his gratitude to.

That man is Daniel Ortega, the 77-year-old long-time strongman in Nicaragua, a close ally of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and an implacable foe of the United States which has imposed sanctions on his country.

