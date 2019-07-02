NEW YORK POST:

Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos’ 90th birthday bash turned into a stomach-churning affair Wednesday — when 260 people were rushed to Manila hospitals with severe vomiting and diarrhea.

Marcos, widow of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was not affected by the suspected food poisoning at a sports stadium in Pasig, radio station DWIZ quoted her chief of staff as saying.

Some 2,500 people ate a breakfast of chicken Adobo, a traditional Filipino dish of meat stewed in vinegar and soy sauce, along with boiled eggs and rice, before all hell – and bodily fluids — broke loose.

“The food may have been spoiled, but we remain solid,” her daughter and incoming senator, Imee Marcos, told remaining revelers in comments streamed live on Facebook.

“Let’s just take care of those who are in the hospital and expect that we will visit each one of them,” she added.