The Hill:

Large swaths of demonstrators gathered and camped out in front of New York’s City Hall as part of an “Occupy City Hall” protest Friday into Saturday morning, according to The Associated Press.

The demonstrations follow a week of protests and demands for lawmakers to cut the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) budget.

An encampment outside City Hall Park in lower Manhattan formed earlier this week following growing calls to end police brutality and racial injustice. Demonstrators across the country have been advocating for police reform after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in late May.

The name “Occupy City Hall” harkens back to the 2010 “Occupy Wall Street” movement that occurred in Zuccotti Park, just a few blocks away from the current encampment.

On Saturday, protesters sat, danced and occupied the space outside City Hall to demand action be taken by the city’s lawmakers to enact police reforms.

