The New York Post:

Charter Joe Biden’s private inaugural jet for only $12,000 an hour

Here’s to flying like a Biden baller!

President Joe Biden wanted to take Amtrak from his home state of Delaware to his inauguration in the nation’s capital, but safety concerns pushed him to charter a jumbo plane from Jet Edge instead.

Now, anybody can ride on that same jet — for a price.

The Boeing Business Jet, promoted last month in Forbes Travel Guide as a travel option in a $250,000 package for Montage Los Cabos resort, can accommodate 16 passengers, has a forward lounge, features a bedroom with an en suite shower, an office and a second shower between the office and the forward passenger area.

The cost ranges from $12,000 to $20,000 an hour, although, according to Forbes, “you also have to pay for the positioning flights before and after you are dropped off.”

More at The New York Post