Ray Kurzweil recently predicted that humans will reach immortality in eight years

A former Google engineer has made a stark realization that humans will achieve immortality in eight years – and 86 percent of his 147 predictions have been correct.

Ray Kurzweil spoke with the YouTube channel Adagio, discussing the expansion in genetics, nanotechnology, and robotics, which he believes will lead to age-reversing ‘nanobots.’

These tiny robots will repair damaged cells and tissues that deteriorate as the body ages and make us immune to diseases like cancer.

The predictions that such a feat is achievable by 2030 have been met with excitement and skepticism, as curing all deadly diseases seems far out of reach.

Kurzweil was hired by Google in 2012 to ‘work on new projects involving machine learning and language processing,’ but he was making predictions in technological advances long before.

In 1990, he predicted the world’s best chess player would lose to a computer by 2000, and it happened in 1997 when Deep Blue beat Gary Kasparov.

